FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post sales of $344.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.72 million to $354.00 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 123.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,050,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $860,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 115.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

