Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $22.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $32,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,840 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

