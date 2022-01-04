Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Hits $589,225.57

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $589,225.57 and approximately $32.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.