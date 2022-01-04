Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

