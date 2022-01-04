Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £12,541.20 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 29,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,899.61).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 200,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($129,362.62).

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 41.33 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 37.97 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.80 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

