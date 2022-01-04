Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £12,541.20 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 29,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,899.61).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 200,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($129,362.62).
Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 41.33 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 37.97 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.80 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
