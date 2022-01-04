Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Up 1.4%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foxtons Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

