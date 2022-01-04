Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Up 3.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 3,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 845,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $568.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

