Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.10. 53,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,219. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDYPY. UBS Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

