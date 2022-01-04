Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 144,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,540. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

