Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in December

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

FRCEF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.48. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

