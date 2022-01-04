FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.