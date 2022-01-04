First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

