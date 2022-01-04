First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. 6,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

