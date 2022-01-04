First National Trust Co Sells 86 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

COF opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average of $158.40. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

