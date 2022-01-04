First National Trust Co Sells 296 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

NASDAQ STX opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,616 shares of company stock valued at $120,676,104 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.