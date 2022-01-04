First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $4,437,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 66.6% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after buying an additional 414,824 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

