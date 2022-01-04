First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

