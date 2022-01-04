First National Trust Co Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.62.

NYSE SHW opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.