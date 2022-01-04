First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

