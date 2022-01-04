Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.98

Findel plc (LON:FDL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.10). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.14), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.98.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

