Financial Review: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) versus Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 6 2 5 0 1.92

Progressive has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.45 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Progressive $42.66 billion 1.40 $5.70 billion $6.89 14.80

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% Progressive 8.74% 17.55% 4.52%

Summary

Progressive beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property. The Personal Lines segment includes agency and direct businesses. The Commercial Lines segment writes primary liability and physical damage insurance for automobiles and trucks owned and operated predominately by small business in the auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, tow, and for-hire livery markets. The Property segment covers residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The company was founded on March 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

