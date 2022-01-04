Financial Analysis: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) vs. Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 15.07 $560.87 million $0.68 84.37 Elastic $608.49 million 18.20 -$129.43 million ($1.80) -66.43

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.71% 18.52% 7.69% Elastic -22.18% -29.19% -10.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dassault Systèmes and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 6 4 0 2.08 Elastic 0 3 13 0 2.81

Elastic has a consensus target price of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

