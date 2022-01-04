Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

FACA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 73,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

