Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 42700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

