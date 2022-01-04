Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

