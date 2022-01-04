FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $25.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

