Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High at $13,640.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £136.40 ($183.80) and last traded at £133.05 ($179.29), with a volume of 674174 shares. The stock had previously closed at £131.05 ($176.59).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.33) to £132.60 ($178.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($154.97) to £130 ($175.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £100 ($134.75) to £112 ($150.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £133 ($179.22) to £147 ($198.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($135.83) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £116.24 ($156.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is £108.60.

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($139.87) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($104,905.00).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

