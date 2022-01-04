Feellike Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,303.50 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.57 or 0.08049045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.57 or 0.99940435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.