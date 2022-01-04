Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FSS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. 2,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

