Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.50 or 0.08062023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.75 or 1.00078329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.