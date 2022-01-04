Fear (FEAR) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $598,745.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

