Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 263,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Fastly stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

