FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FST. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,496,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. 57,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. FAST Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

