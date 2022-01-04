FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Update

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 345.9% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.35% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FZT opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

