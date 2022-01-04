EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

