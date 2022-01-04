EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Position Lowered by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,306 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 43,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $638,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 361,059 shares of company stock worth $5,132,945 and sold 17,017 shares worth $269,851. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $445.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

