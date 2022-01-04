Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 96.7% in December

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

EUXTF stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22. Euronext has a 12 month low of $95.05 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

