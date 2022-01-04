ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 1,395.7% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERYP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

