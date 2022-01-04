Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $3,193,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

