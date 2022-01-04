Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Equifax comprises 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $561,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Shares of EFX opened at $286.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.48 and its 200-day moving average is $267.36. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

