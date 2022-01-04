Equal (EQL) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Equal has a market capitalization of $612,607.47 and approximately $5,145.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

