Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 709.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Envista worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Envista by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Envista by 40.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 18.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

