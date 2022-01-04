Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post sales of $311.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.80 million and the lowest is $309.34 million. Envestnet reported sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth $160,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENV opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

