ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) & Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Financial Contrast

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Tri-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -6.08% -11.22% -6.77% Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Tech has a beta of 19.78, indicating that its stock price is 1,878% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENGlobal and Tri-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of ENGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENGlobal and Tri-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $64.45 million 0.76 -$630,000.00 ($0.09) -15.44 Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tri-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENGlobal.

Summary

Tri-Tech beats ENGlobal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State. The Automation segment designs, automates, and implements advanced automation, information technology, process distributed control systems, analyzer systems, and electrical projects primarily to the upstream and downstream sectors of the energy industry throughout the United States. The Corporate segment represents other expenses that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated solutions for the protection, control, and enhancement of water resources. Its activities include water resources management, water and wastewater treatment, municipal infrastructure construction, industrial production safety, and environmental improvement. The company was founded by Warren Zhou and and Yun Xiang Fan in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

