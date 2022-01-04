EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 34.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

