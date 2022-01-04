Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $159.85

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.85, but opened at $156.45. Endava shares last traded at $154.37, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

