Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $599,713.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 78% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.