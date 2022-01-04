Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ELMS stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

