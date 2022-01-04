Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

EGO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 1,021,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 576,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $204,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.