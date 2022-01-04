Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.50

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

